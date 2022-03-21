Mysuru: Social boycott for three families

Mysuru: Villagers socially boycotted three families reportedly from Varuna constituency represented by former chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah. It is said that villagers' commitee boycotted Konthayyanahundi villagers Gurumallappa, Parashivappa and Mahadevappa families for filing police complaint against leaders. It is said that the three brothers have ancestral property into which village elders trespassed and meddled with sharing of property.

The families filed police complaint against village leaders for trespass. Enraged by this villagers boycotted three families. Owing to this boycott, no villager is speaking with three family members as they would be imposed fine of Rs 3000.

The three families alleged that committee instructed kirana shops not to sell anything to them , and also instructed land owners not to give

them work. The aggrieved said that the police , tahsildar DC and other officers did not respond to their problems. They said they would migrate other place if the social boycott continues.