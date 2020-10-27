Mysuru: Stilt artiste 'slays' Covid monster

Mysuru: Six folk cultural troupes consisting of 80 artists performed dance with grace to the tunes of rich music reflecting the cultural ethos of Karnataka and adding vigour to the majestic jumbo savari.

The main attraction at the jumbo sawari was "Maragaalu vesha" artiste attired as Goddess Chamundeshwari, standing on over 12-feet tall wooden stilts, killing eight-feet tall wooden-legged artiste representing "Coronavirus" with the vaccination/injection syringe in place of Trishool.

The procession also featured two troupes of Nandi dwaja led by Mahadevappa and Malleshaiah, two troupes of Veeragaase led by K N Mahesh and Rajappa, Chandemela troupe led by Srinivas Rao, and Chilipili gombe team led by T K Somashekar including artists in the guise of masks/dolls of Nandi, Narasimha, two bears, joker and others attracted the people.

The cultural troupes were perfectly complemented by two colourful tableaux including the one on coronavirus and another on Aane Gaadi (elephant cart).

Tableau by health department and Zilla Panchayat on coronavirus stood out. It featured a female doctor - a corona warrior - wearing a mask and throwing her both protective hands around the people. The tableau depicted several miniature dolls to create awareness on wearing masks, maintaining social distance, cleaning hands, staying at home and going out only when it is necessary. And the tableau also offered tributes to corona warriors.

The tableau of 'Aane Gaadi' (elephant cart) by Mysuru Palace Board, carried 15 musicians of Carnatic police band led by band master Krishnamurthy, who performed several popular tunes including "Sri Chamundeshwari Paalaya Ma" and mesmerized the people.

Seven cannon brass barrels which are over 152 year old joined the procession.





A 12-feet tall stilt artiste of "Maragaalu vesha" dressed as Goddess Chamundeshwari kills an eight-feet tall coronavirus with vaccination/injection syringe during jumbo savari at Mysuru Palace on Monday







