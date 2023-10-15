Mysuru Street Food: Special Dasara advisory for hygiene

Mysuru: Hygiene in food and beverages, along with the cleanliness of urban areas, stands as the triumvirate of key principles for any tourist-driven city. Mysore, celebrated for its street food, has embarked on an educational campaign targeting its street food vendors, urging them to adhere to the established norms and guidelines governing food safety within the city.

Mysore's street food has perennially captivated tourists, providing an authentic taste of Mysorean cuisine, from the ubiquitous idly and dosas to the flavorful Puliyogare (Tamarind rice) and zesty lemon rice. Street vendors faithfully prepare these dishes using time-honored methods. This culinary charm doesn't just lure local visitors but also beckons travellers from around the world.

However, recent challenges of safety and hygiene surfaces during the Dasara celebrations for 10 days when cleanliness and food safety take a beating due to copious flow of tourists from all over the country if not from different parts of the world.

To The city's leaders are committed to preventing such a recurrence. Shivakumar Mayor of Mysore, emphasizes that it is not only the responsibility of the health department and the district but also the vendors themselves to uphold the city's reputation.

The Mysore District Street Vendors Association has initiated a silent campaign, advocating for cooperation with the government to professionalise street food vending. "We are prepared for this change and will soon educate our members on the importance of maintaining clean establishments," affirms Association members

Recognising the indispensable role of street vendors in providing affordable food to tourists, city authorities acknowledge the need to ensure they positively contribute to the city's tourism sector. The priority is to avoid sending erroneous signals to the outside world, portraying Mysore, the 'City of Palaces,' as also a city with clean street food. In the event of such a perception Mysuru’s name in heritage tourism can take few rungs of jump. Hence, it is prudent for them to willingly adhere to stricter regulations and uphold the same standards as licensed eateries, thus making a micro-level contribution to the city's progress," underscores Manjunath a member of the Association.