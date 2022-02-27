Mysuru student stuck in bunker pleads for help

Mysuru: A city student who has been stranded in a bunker in the war-torn Ukraine for the past three days has appealed for help.

Jnanasri Singh, daughter of Ganesh Singh and Anuradha,

is studying third-year MBBS in V N Karazian University is in a bunker with other students. In a message, she said that she could not go out for water and food as bombings by Russian forces was going on.

She said when she explained to Indian Embassy about their plight, the officials told her that it would take time to evacuate the students and asked them to wait for some time.

The students who were already evacuated are from western Ukraine which is close to Poland and other countries. Jnanasri has been stuck in eastern Ukraine which is near Russian border, the hotspot of air strikes.