Mysuru Zoo third best in country

Mysuru: Among the best zoos in the country, Chamarajendra Zoo in Mysuru has been ranked third in the zoo management category and second in expansion, said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

In the category of best zoos in the country given by the Central Zoo Authority, Mysore Zoo has been ranked third for best management followed by Darjeeling Zoo and Chennai Zoo. The zoo has 149 species of animals and birds, in which there are more than 1,450 animals and birds. The zoo has an area of 157 acres which includes a fountain lake.

Apart from that, Chamarajendra Zoo has an area of 80 acres and the largest zoo is Chennai in the country and Mysuru is second place in area. In addition to this, he informed that there is a 50-acre wildlife protection and rehabilitation center . at Koorgalli, Mysore's outskirts, where animals are being kept as a conservation and treatment centre.