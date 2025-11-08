Nagarahole, Bandipur Safaris closed from today

Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has ordered the immediate closure of Nagarahole and Bandipur tiger safaris and all trekking activities in areas affected by human-wildlife conflict, directing that the staff be deployed for the ongoing tiger capture operation.

In a written order to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Khandre expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chowdayya Naik (35), who was killed by a tiger near Hale Heggodilu village in Moleyur Range of Saragur taluk earlier today. He instructed that both safaris remain closed until further orders and that personnel and vehicles be used exclusively for tiger-tracking and capture efforts.

The minister noted with concern that three lives have been lost in tiger attacks over the past month along the fringes of Bandipur and Nagarahole forests in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Referring to earlier meetings held in Bandipur (Oct 27) and Chamarajanagar (Nov 2) with ministers K. Venkatesh and Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, as well as local legislators and farmers, Khandre said that despite repeated warnings and efforts to trap the tiger, another tragic incident has occurred.

Following the latest death, the minister has directed that all safari personnel, drivers, and officers be reassigned to the tiger operation, and instructed senior wildlife officials (APCCF and Project Tiger directors) to camp on-site and intensify efforts to capture the animal responsible for the attacks