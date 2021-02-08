Nalin Kumar Kateel applauds Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha

Bengaluru: While applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajya Speech, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said that the protesters should understand that the implementation of the new farm Acts is essential for the holistic development of agriculture and the country needs to be taken forward. "The PM said that the cooperation of opposition parties is needed at the juncture. Moreover, farmers have been given Rs 90,000 crore under Fasal Insurance scheme," he said.



Kateel said that the PM expressed his dismay that the nation is forgetting the principles and ideals of Netaji Quoting Modi he said that India has the power to defend itself in all sectors, including water, earth, space and space. "The PM said that the country's effectiveness in surgical or aerial attacks has been proven. The nationalism of India is not narrow.

The country's foreign exchange reserves are at a high. We should celebrate the 75th Independence of the country as children of Mother Bharathi. The PM said that our victory in the Corona War was a victory for all the citizens of the country. The PM had played the part of the country's people with a new sense of humor and won over Corona", Kateel said.