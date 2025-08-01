Nandini outlets soon at Metro stations

Ramanagara: Bangalore Urban Milk Union (BAMUL) president and MP DK Suresh has announced that steps are underway to open Nandini milk outlets at Bengaluru Metro stations, with location inspections already being carried out. According to him, once these surveys are complete, an agreement will be formalized with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Addressing reporters in Channapatna, Suresh explained, “We have already applied for space at Metro stations. We are currently conducting spot inspections. Post that, BMRCL and BAMUL will enter into a formal agreement. Metro authorities are receiving higher rental offers from private players, and hence, they are expecting us to match those figures.”

Pointing out that BAMUL is a farmer-owned cooperative, he added, “I’ve requested Deputy CM and the BMRCL MD to allow us to operate at a lower rent, keeping in mind our social objective.”

DK Suresh also revealed plans to introduce eco-friendly milk packaging. “I’ve suggested selecting a part of Bengaluru for a pilot launch. Though the cost is higher, this step is necessary for environmental protection,” he said. Jayanagar and BTM Layout are being considered for the rollout.

“Plastic waste from milk packets contributes massively to Karnataka’s pollution. Millions of non-degradable plastic covers are discarded daily. We aim to transition to biodegradable packaging after gaining public trust through this pilot,” he explained. Channapatna, under BAMUL’s jurisdiction, is the highest milk-producing area, said Suresh. “After being elected BAMUL president, we’ve engaged all 14 directors in bipartisan planning for the union’s growth and farmer welfare. ”Responding to queries about Rahul Gandhi’s call for a protest march on August 4 against alleged electoral irregularities, Suresh stated: “He has already spoken on the issue. I support his stand. The protest is being organized under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. KPCC will meet today to finalize details.”

Asked about meetings of MLAs being held without the Deputy CM, Suresh dismissed speculation. “The CM has every right to call such meetings. He’s gathering inputs from MLAs, along with district in-charge ministers. This is a continuous process,” he said. On the KMF president post, Suresh clarified, “The final decision will be taken by the cooperative directors, CM, and party leadership. I will go by what they decide.”

DK Suresh hit back at criticism over urea shortages in Karnataka, saying, “The state does not produce urea. It is the Centre’s responsibility to ensure timely release and supply. Instead of blaming the state, Union ministers and MPs must act swiftly to meet farmers' needs. The CM has already written to the Centre.”

Suresh emphasized that MPs should meet Union ministers in Delhi and ensure supply is expedited to high-demand districts.