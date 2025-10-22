Nandini Sweets sales surpass record 1,100 MT during festival season

Karnataka’s festival season witnessed an unprecedented surge in the sales of Nandini sweets products, with 1,100 metric tons sold this year, exceeding the target set by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and its member milk cooperatives.

Speaking at a press conference at Vikas Soudha, Minister for Animal Husbandry, K. Venkatesh, highlighted that during the 2024 Dasara and Deepavali festivals, 725 metric tons of sweets had been sold, generating ₹33.48 crore in turnover. Considering increased demand for 2025, KMF coordinated with all member cooperatives to plan sales two months in advance, initially targeting 1,000 metric tons. The final figure of 1,100 metric tons, with a turnover of ₹46 crore, represents a 38% growth over last year—a historic milestone for KMF.

Minister Venkatesh attributed the achievement to the quality and purity of the Nandini brand, along with consumer trust and the hard work of the state’s dairy farmers.

KMF collects an average of 1 crore litres of milk daily, converting approximately 65 lakh litres into milk, curd, UHT products, and sweets, distributed across Karnataka and other states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Delhi, and Assam.

KMF MD Shivaswamy emphasised strict quality control, confirming that no adulteration was detected across 16 Nandini units and 700 product samples tested statewide. Vigilance teams regularly inspect stalls to ensure only genuine Nandini products are sold, and violators face licence cancellation.

The festival season’s success reinforces the brand’s reputation as a symbol of purity, quality, and reliability while strengthening the cooperative network and the livelihood of dairy farmers across Karnataka.