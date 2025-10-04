‘Neeriddre Nale’ initiative to be launched to promote water security

Karnataka’s Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development will launch a statewide initiative titled “Neeriddre Nale – Water is Future” on October 9, aimed at promoting groundwater conservation and sustainable water use across the state. The program will be inaugurated at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other Cabinet members.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju said the initiative seeks to strengthen Karnataka’s water security by conserving traditional water sources and enhancing groundwater levels. Citing the Karnataka Economic Survey 2024–25, he noted that nearly 60% of the state’s agricultural land now relies on borewells, up from 37% a few decades ago, underscoring the increasing dependence on groundwater. “This trend has contributed to a steady decline in groundwater levels, especially in drought-prone and rain-fed areas,” he said.

The program will focus on public awareness campaigns for sustainable water practices, including lake rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting, and community-led water management projects. Minister Boseraju emphasised the need for collective responsibility to ensure long-term water security and resilience in the state.

Popular actor Vasista Simha has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development. He will participate in awareness drives and outreach campaigns, particularly targeting younger audiences, to promote responsible water use. Boseraju noted that Simha has agreed to take on the role without remuneration.

The campaign aims to mobilise citizens, farmers, and local

communities to participate actively in water conservation efforts. “Water is the foundation of our tomorrow,” the Minister said, underlining the initiative’s goal to make Karnataka a model for groundwater sustainability.