Neha murder case has gone off track: Bommai

The probe into the brutal murder of Neha Hiremath , a college student in Hubballi college campus recently, has gone off track. If the state government didn’t have any intentions of protecting anyone then this case must be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation, said former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai.



Talking to reporters after meeting the family members of the victim here on Friday, he said there has been an old connection between Niranjan Hiremath and his family. The elders of Niranjan has been the gurus of his family.

The murder of Neha Hiremath was very shocking and the way in which she has been done to death would make everyone to bow their head down. The Congress party had tried to deviate the entire probe but it was foiled by opposition parties. A lot of people were behind this conspiracy and it has been disclosed by Neha’s parents. The family wants the incident to be probed by the CBI. The state government has washed off its hands by referring it to the CID. This case must not be hushed up or deviate the probe to protect anyone.

Asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing the opposition parties of politicising this incident, Bommai sought to know whether the Opposition parties must keep quiet if a murder takes place in the college campus? Did the Congress party keep quiet while it was in the Opposition? How can the CM expect them to be quiet. The entire state has been shaken by this incident and pontiffs and students have been joining protest. Were they doing politics?

The former CM observed that the probe has gone off track as the cops arrested and handed over the accused to judicial custody without taking him to their custody to interrogate him. The police have so far not arrested others who were behind this case in spite of Neha ‘s parents sharing information with them.

Many of them have spoken over the phone and even that must be investigated. The Congress talks made the issue to be laced with politics. Even now there was hope of justice if it was handed over to the CBI.