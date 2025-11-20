New Chairman of Privileges Committee appointed

Bengaluru: Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari has been appointed Chairman of the Council’s Privileges Committee. The appointment was made by the Chairperson of the Legislative Council under Rule 194(4) of the Council’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Along with the appointment of the chairman, the Council has reconstituted the committee with the inclusion of several members. Bharati Shetty, S.V. Sankanur, Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa, Sharavana T.A., Dr. Chandrashekhar Basavaraj Patil, K.S. Naveen, Tippannappa Kamakanur and Ramoji Gowda have been named as members of the Privileges Committee. The committee will oversee matters relating to the rights, privileges and conduct of members of the Legislative Council, as mandated under the rules.