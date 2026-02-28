New guidelines issued for passport verification in city

The Bengaluru City Police has introduced new guidelines to make the passport verification process more transparent and citizen-friendly. The revised norms were announced by City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, following directions from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP).

As per the new guidelines, police officers conducting passport verification must mandatorily wear body-worn cameras during the process. The move aims to ensure transparency and enhance public trust. Officials have been clearly instructed not to summon passport applicants to police stations under any circumstances. Instead, the concerned officers must visit the applicant’s residential address to carry out the verification. Collecting necessary information from neighbours during the visit is also part of the procedure.

Applicants must be informed at least 24 hours in advance of the visit through an SMS or phone call. The guidelines strictly prohibit any form of harassment, unnecessary delays, or demands for money or favours during the verification process. In cases where an adverse report is submitted, officers must provide clear and valid evidence. Disciplinary action will be taken against officials who file negative reports without reasonable grounds.

To ensure compliance, the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been directed to submit weekly reports monitoring adherence to the new rules. The department has warned that strict action will be taken against officers found violating the guidelines.