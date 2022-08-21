New look for Cubbon Park under Smart City project

Bengaluru: Cubbon Park will get a new look by the end of next month. Attractive footpaths, innovative jogging track, elegant bench and dust bins will welcome the visitors. Rusty fountains will get a new look. The lotus lake will also be revived.

A cycle track has been constructed for cycle lovers. BalBhavan in the garden has also been given a new look by doing many development works. All this work has been undertaken under the Smart City project at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

"The works were taken up in two phases. The works have been delayed due to covid. Otherwise it should have been completed last year itself. It is now almost complete and the contractor has said that it will be completed by September," said HT Bala Krishna, Deputy Director of the State Horticulture Department.

In the first phase, the works were carried out at a cost of Rs 17 crore. In this, 8 km long footpath, 2.35 km long jogging paths were developed for joggers. In addition, the lotus pond, which was filled with waste and algae, was also renovated.

In the second phase 4 water fountains were repaired. 350 decorative dust bins were installed. Additional benches are arranged for sitting in the garden. Old damaged benches have been repaired. Landscaping, installation of irrigation and pipelines, rehabilitation of unsettled rakes, development of internal roads have been done in 18 acres.

Many works were carried out in the park to attract tourists. HT Bala Krishna, Deputy Director of the State Horticulture Department informed that the work was done by taking suggestions and instructions from the public from time to time with the intention of carrying out people-friendly works.

Frequent walkers at the Cubbon Park spoke with The Hans India about the new infrastructure development. A resident of Ashok Nagar and a regular walker at Lalbagh, MadhanRao said, "Cubbonpark is a place preserving thousands of trees around. The atmosphere is filled with the voices of different types of birds. This one is a great place for morning joggers and it's give you a very peace mind when u get in the place. It is even good for photography and photoshoots. The reddish color for the central library in between the greens all around is a soothing view to the eyes. There are a lot of books and there is a bus which has hundreds of books. Many people come around to walk by with pets and reading books is something really good. A cool study environment and great infrastructure makes it a heaven for book lovers. Now with the new make over it will attract people around to visit. It's a treat always for us to spend time in the park."

One of the best parks in the city is the Cubbon Park, not known for its flowers and sculptures but for its greenery. The trees are of 15 to 20 meters high. The trees of this park are full of life and shelter for many birds. The park which has thousands of visitors daily requires a face lift. The weekend crowd is so huge, everyone wants to enjoy the green space. I am a pet lover, I take my dog regularly to park for a walk. If the park gets all the required amenities, it will help the visitors, said GirishVenkataram, a techie.

It is a great place to skate, walk and just sit around on the grass and relax. I recommend going here on Sundays to all my friends, when they seal off the park to traffic - it's very peaceful, yet lively then. Do visit the dog park if you enjoy the company of pets. It would be really helpfull for morning walkers if the benches and footpaths in the park are in good condition, said Manju V, buisnessman, a regular visitor.