Newly wed couple dies in accident

Haveri: A newlywed couple tragically lost their lives after the car they were traveling in collided with a stationary lorry on National Highway 48 near Kadahalli village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district today morning.

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Kartik Hugar and 30-year-old Aishwarya Hugar, residents of Shiggaon. The couple had tied the knot only 15 days ago and were on a religious trip when the accident occurred. According to sources, Kartik, along with his wife and relatives, had visited the famous Kamanna temple in Navalgund, Gadag district. On their return to Haveri, the car struck a lorry parked along the road near Neeralagi Cross, leading to the fatal accident.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and locals, extricated the bodies from the mangled vehicle, which was completely damaged due to the impact. Two others, identified as Mallikarjun and Vinayaka, sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The bodies have been sent to Shiggaon Taluk Hospital for post-mortem, while grieving relatives expressed shock and sorrow over the sudden loss. Funeral rites are expected to be held in Haveri this evening.

Police officials from Tadass Police Station have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident. Haveri SP Yashodha Vantagodi confirmed that the car hit the lorry from behind around 5:30 am.

Kartik and his brother Karan are sons of the late Gangadhar Hugar. Following their recent wedding on February 14, the couple had embarked on a trip, which ended in tragedy. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.