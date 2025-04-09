NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase

Bengaluru: The toll rates for the national highway providing access to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru Rural district have surged, causing concern among motorists. Officials have indicated that the tolls for National Highways 48, 75, and 4, along with the new rates for Devanahalli toll, will rise after June.

With the recent increase in diesel prices, the toll hikes on major highways connecting to Bengaluru have further troubled motorists. Rates have already risen on routes like the Dabaspet to Hoskote STRR road and the NH 7 at the Sadahalli Gate, leaving drivers from Tumkur, Chitradurga, and northern Karnataka feeling the pinch.

Toll rates on two highways in the district have already gone up, and tolls on the Nelamangala-Hassan National Highway 75, Nelamangala-Bengaluru National Highway 4, and Nelamangala-Tumkur National Highway 48 are confirmed to increase after June, exacerbating the burden on motorists.

The hike in toll rates has made travel expenses burdensome for private buses, taxis, and mini-buses, with vehicle owners contemplating fare increases. Some have already raised their tariff due to the toll hikes, putting further financial strain on commuters.

In addition to the toll hikes and rising diesel prices, the rental costs for freight vehicles such as Tata aces, tempos, and lorries have doubled. This situation has led to considerable distress among transporters, prompting outcries against both state and central governments.

The HulikunteDodaballapur Toll has seen a revision in its toll rates, causing significant implications for commuters and transportation providers. For light vehicles, such as cars and jeeps, the one-way toll is set at ₹110, while the round-trip rate is ₹165. A monthly pass for regular users of this toll costs ₹3,615.

For light commercial vehicles, including mini buses and Tata ACs, the toll rates have been adjusted to ₹175 for one-way travel and ₹265 for round trips. The monthly pass for these vehicles stands at ₹5,835.

Furthermore, vehicles with 4 to 6 wheels are subjected to a one-way toll of ₹575 and a round-trip charge of ₹865, with a monthly pass available for ₹19,175. Lastly, vehicles that have 8 or more wheels will incur a one-way toll of ₹700, a round-trip fee of ₹1,050, and their monthly pass is priced at ₹23,345.

Similarly, the Sadahalli Toll has also revised its rates. The one-way toll for light vehicles is set at ₹120, while travelers opting for a round trip will pay ₹180. For those who frequently travel this route, a monthly pass is available for ₹3,970.

In the light commercial vehicle category, the one-way toll is set at ₹185 and the round-trip toll is ₹275, with a monthly pass priced at ₹6,100. For heavier vehicles like trucks and buses, the toll structure includes a one-way charge of ₹370 and a round-trip cost of ₹550, with a monthly pass available for ₹12,265.

These toll rate adjustments are indicative of the increasing travel costs in the region, impacting daily commuters and transportation operations. The changes are intended to accommodate rising operational expenses, but they also pose a challenge to individuals and businesses relying on these critical routes.

Traveling on the national highway from Dabaspet to Hoskote has become problematic as there are no service roads, forcing local motorists to pay high tolls to access Nelamangala and Dodaballapur villages. Many are resorting to using rural roads to avoid tolls, but this has turned the highway, which benefits long-distance travelers, into a burden for locals.The state government’s rise in diesel prices coupled with the toll hike by the central government has caused significant distress for vehicle owners. Jayaprakash, a lorry owner, stated that if prices continue to rise, it will lead to necessary protests, as the common people are facing extreme hardships due to these increases. According to Suresh, a toll staff member, tolls at the Nelamangala-Tumkur, Nelamangala-Hassan, and Nelamangala-Bengaluru routes are set to rise after June.