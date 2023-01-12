NIA arrests 2 more terror suspects

Shimoga: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in the case of experimental bomb explosion on the banks of Tunga river in Shimoga.

The arrested were identified as Majin Abdul Rahman of Thokkottu in Dakshina Kannada district and Nadeem Ahmed of Devanayakanahalli in Davanagere district. Maz Munir and Syed Yasin were appointed by the main accused Majin Abdul Rehman and Nadeem Ahmed to increase the Islamic State terrorist activities in India. NIA said in a release that the preliminary investigation revealed that a test blast was carried out on the banks of the Tunga river as part of a larger scale expansion of the conspiracy.

A case was registered in Shimoga rural station on September 19, 2022 under the charge of bomb blast in Tunga shore. Later, the NIA, which registered a separate case on November 4 and started the investigation, had previously arrested four accused.

Syed Yasin, Maz Muneer, Shareek Ahmed were arrested in the case. While Yasin studied engineering in Shimoga, another Nadupadu from Konaje is doing final year M.Tech in a nearby college. It is learnt that Shariq Mahmud, a native of Tirthahalli, was working as a salesman in a cloth shop. Syed Yasin, Maz Muneer and Shariq Ahmed, who have been arrested, had done secondary PUC together at Akshara College, Shimogga.

Later, Yasin studied engineering in Shimoga while Munir was studying his final year of M.Tech in a college near Mudipu, Mangalore. Hailing from Tirthahalli, Shareek Mohammad was working as a salesman in a clothing store. It is said that these three had hatched a plan to carry out violent activities in different places including Mangalore with Shimoga as the central place. All three were trained in bomb making. It is said that there is evidence that he was communicating with members of foreign terrorist organizations.

Syed Yasin, a resident of Siddeshwar Nagar, Shimoga, completed his electrical engineering studies from JNC College. He made the Tunga river bank near Purale, 3-4 miles away from his residence, his place of work. Information was revealed that explosives were being detonated experimentally on the banks of Tunganadi. For this reason, the police and the forensic science team brought Yasin to river banks of Tunga.v