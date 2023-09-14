  • Menu
NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links

NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
Highlights

The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday interrogated a youth and his family in Shahapur town in Yadgir district of Karnataka on the charges of youth's links with terror outfit Islamic State(IS).

Yadgir: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday interrogated a youth and his family in Shahapur town in Yadgir district of Karnataka on the charges of youth's links with terror outfit Islamic State(IS).

Sources said a team headed by Sachidananda Sharma has grilled 22-year-old Khalid Ahmad, a resident of Shahpura and his family members.

Ahmad is suspected to have links with suspected IS terrorist Fayaz as they are "connected" on Instagram.

Fayaz was nabbed in Ranchi.

The NIA team conducted a raid on Ahmad's residence in the morning and grilled the suspect for over four hours.

The NIA officers have asked Ahmad to appear before it in Ranchi for interrogation on September 20.

The sleuths have seized his two mobiles, the sources said.

