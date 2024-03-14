Live
NITK Surathkal seminar illuminates India’s semiconductor journey
Mangaluru: A symposium of intellect and innovation unfolded at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, as it played host to a dynamic dialogue and insightful discourse on the realm of semiconductors. Titled “Exploring Horizons: Careers in Semiconductor” and “Pioneering Progress: Silicon Dandi March (Empowering Make in India through IC Design)”, these sessions were intricately woven into the fabric of the national initiative “India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat”.
Aligned with the visionary strides set forth by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who virtually inaugurated three monumental semiconductor facilities on this very day, NITK Surathkal took a significant step towards contributing to India’s technological evolution. The event commenced with an illuminating address by Rathnakar S Bhat, the distinguished CEO/Director of Karmic Design Pvt. Ltd., who navigated through the myriad opportunities within the semiconductor sector. Subsequently, a panel of industry luminaries, comprising Jayasheel Shetty, Nitish Dsouza, Adithya Pai from Karmic Design Pvt. Ltd., Manipal, and Kartick Tarafder, Head of the Department of Physics at NITK Surathkal, engaged in a riveting discussion.
At its core, the discourse revolved around the concept of the “Silicon Dandi March”, epitomizing India’s relentless pursuit of self-reliance in IC (Integrated Circuit) design, echoing the ethos of the “Make in India” initiative. The prestigious occasion also witnessed the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary address, resonating across the NITK campus.