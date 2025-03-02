NMPA second-best container port in India

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has been recognised as the second-best container port in India in the category of ports handling less than 0.5 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units). The ranking, conducted under the Sagar Aankalan framework introduced by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), was announced at the Viksit Bharat Post-Budget Meeting in Mumbai on February 27.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, to NMPA Chairperson Dr. A. V. Ramana. The recognition comes as NMPA marks its Golden Jubilee, underscoring its role in trade facilitation and national economic growth. The Sagar Aankalan ranking, launched in February 2024, aims to align Indian ports with the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) by evaluating efficiency, competitiveness, and operational capabilities. NMPA, a key maritime gateway for Karnataka, has emerged as India’s largest coffee export hub and recorded an 18.67% increase in container cargo during FY 2023-24.