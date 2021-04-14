No dearth of Covid vaccine, medicines: K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday claimed that there was no dearth of either Covid-19 vaccines or medicines in Karnataka.



On his social media account, the minister said "I am reiterating there is no dearth of Covid-19 medicine or vaccines in Karnataka. Luckily, all the three companies manufacturing Remedisivir are in Karnataka and they have assured me the supplies."

"Government will procure the medicine not only for its own stock but also for private hospitals," Sudhakar further tweeted.

As the State continues to record more cases, the government on Wednesday ruled out lockdown. The Chief Minister has convened a meeting with the opposition leaders on April 18, a day after the by-polls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments.