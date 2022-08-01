No evidence is needed beyond the faith: Basavaraj Bommai

Koppal: Lord Anjaneya is born at Anjanadri Hills. This place has been known as the Kishkinda since mythological times for thousands of years. No evidence is needed beyond the historical faith over the past thousands of years, avers Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons in Gangavati, Bommai said controversial statements are being issued in recent times over Anjaneya's birth place. "There are no two words about Lord Hanuman having been born here. We have decided to develop Anjanadri as an international level pilgrim destination. There is no need for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to stake two different claims. People of the entire country have faith and belief about it.

I had announced in my budget about comprehensive development of Anjanadri, the birthplace of Anjaneya. Thousands of people visit the place every year. We intend to create good facilities for the pilgrims and tourists. We have provided Rs100 cr for the purpose. Boarding, lodging, hospital and shopping facilities would be provided for the tourists.

I have come on a spot visit to explore all the possibilities. We are even keen to build a rope way for the convenience of the elderly. It would be developed at the national level," Bommai said.

Tourism Circuits

Officials have been instructed to invite tenders for a ropeway project. The master plan is ready. All the surrounding places also need to be developed. Orders have been issued to develop Mysuru and Hampi as international tourism circuits. "All the surrounding places and excluding the monuments under the Archaeology department would be developed. We have reserved Rs24 cr for land acquisition. The acquisition process would be started soon," Bommai said.