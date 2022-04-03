No mid-term elections in State: Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out midterm elections to the State Assembly. "BJP workers and leaders need not waste their energy in thinking and getting ready for the midterm elections but start galvanising the party machinery into action," he said.

"Let us not let our guard down, there is already so much work that has gone into building the party in the State. It is time for strengthening the party in a few areas in old Mysuru and 35 other assembly constituencies," Amit Shah said the members of the core committee of BJP in the state. He said there are no other elections to the state assembly in the country other than in Gujarat in November-December this year. In May 2023 only the Karnataka elections are there. "There is plenty of time to take up party development activities and electioneering." He scotched the rumours about the party going for pre-election understanding with other parties in Karnataka.

Members of the Mysore division of the party told Shah that the party was weak in 35 Assembly constituencies and these seats must be given more focus. At this Shah had shot back at them stating that he knew that and told the members if they had any solutions they must tell him and not just complain.