No More Tolerance for Negligence’: Ramalinga Reddy Gets Tough on bus accidents

Bengaluru: In a significant move to bolster public transport services in the state, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced the issuance of appointment orders for 2,286 BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) operators. The minister described the development as a "matter of joy," especially in light of the fact that no new appointments had been made in BMTC since 2018.

Speaking at the event, the minister highlighted the challenges of ensuring transparency in public sector recruitment. “Completing appointments transparently in a government system is no easy task,” he remarked. “Since this government came to power, we have initiated the recruitment of 9,000 posts across four transport corporations.”

According to Reddy, 4,700 appointments and 1,000 compassionate appointments have already been completed over the past two years, with the remaining 4,300 appointments expected to be finalized within a month. He also emphasized that, amid widespread unemployment and job insecurity, the state government has conducted 10,000 recruitments across both government and private sectors in a fair and transparent manner.

Rising Concern Over Accidents

While celebrating the new recruitments, the minister took a stern stance on recent bus accidents, expressing deep concern over the lack of accountability and rising casualty numbers. He confirmed that disciplinary action has been taken against senior officials held responsible for the accidents.

“India ranks first globally in road accidents. The number of accidents and resulting deaths is deeply worrying,” said Reddy. He emphasized that financial compensation cannot truly compensate for the loss of lives or the lifelong trauma faced by victims and their families. Citing a recent case where the government awarded Rs 25 lakh to a driver who lost a leg in an accident, Reddy said, “No amount can bring back the happiness or normalcy in that person's life.”

Accountability and Reform in Safety Measures

The minister called for greater responsibility from drivers and operators, stressing that drivers must exercise caution, patience, and accountability due to the nature of the heavy vehicles they operate. He also urged operators to actively counsel drivers to adhere to safe driving practices.

Highlighting technical faults and negligence in some accident cases, Reddy made it clear that technical department officials, divisional controllers, and unit managers will henceforth be held accountable for such lapses. “Accidents may be caused by many factors, but none justify the human cost,” he said.

The minister added that there has been a troubling lack of fear and sensitivity towards accidents in recent times. “No one should think, ‘I’m just one among hundreds involved in accidents.’ That mindset is dangerous,” he warned.

Moving forward, the government plans to intensify accident investigations and enforce stricter accountability across departments. “Even if accidents are unintentional, it is our duty to do everything possible to prevent them,” Reddy concluded.