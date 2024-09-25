No question of being afraid of BJP-JDS conspiracy: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP-JDS’s attempt to destabilize the Congress government and blackmail me is certain to be defeated.

At a press conference after the High Court order regarding the MUDA case. The CM explained that with regard to the MUDA case, the High Court has rejected permission for investigation under Section 218 of the BNSS and Section 19 of the PC Act and has ordered an investigation under Section 17A of the PC Act. He said that he will discuss with legal experts about the legal battle on this verdict and decide on the next course of action.

Asserting that he is never afraid of BJP JDS conspiracy, the CM said that he is not scared of their plans and misuse of Raj Bhavan. People of the state, party high command, legislators, ministers and party workers are with me. The High Command will cooperate with the legal fight. Narendra Modi’s BJP government is engaging in vendetta politics not only against me, but against the opposition parties of the entire country, the CM added.

BJP and JDS did not come to power on their own strength. They have lost the assembly elections. BJP-JDS has never come to power on the mandate of the people. They have only come to power through money, operation Kamala and back door. They were unable to carry out Operation Kamala as the Congress party won 136 seats in the assembly elections. They tried to buy MLAs with money. He said that because none of our MLAs went after money, their efforts failed.

BJP has been opposing the pro-poor programmes of the Congress government. They had opposed many popular schemes of our previous term including Shoe bhagya, Pashubhagya, Shadibhagya, Ksheerabhagya and the current guarantee schemes. BJP is anti-social justice and anti-poor. They are scheming to tarnish the government. The chief minister said that he would check the copy of the High Court order and react. The CM said ‘just like the conspiracies in the whole country, there has been a conspiracy against me and the government in Karnataka as well’. Reacting to a question from the media if the High court order was satisfactory, the CM said that it is a legal battle. He said that he will discuss this with legal experts and then react.

Stressing that he has done no wrong, the CM said that just because the High Court has sanctioned investigation under 17A does not mean that I have committed a mistake. He clarified that clarified that no order under 218 of the NSS Act was made.

Applicable to Minister Kumaraswamy Reacting to a question regarding the BJP’s protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, the CM said that we will confront the BJP politically. He questioned why he should resign. Responding to Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s statement that he will not be asked to resign, the CM said ‘an FIR has been filed against him and he is on bail. Has he resigned? Does it not apply to him? The Chief Minister asked the media to question Kumaraswamy if resignation is sought in the enquiry stage itself.

‘I have not read the entire judgment of the court. He said that he had only read what was aired in the media. The Chief Minister said that he will give his reaction after going through the order.