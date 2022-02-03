No saffron shawls or hijabs allowed in schools: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Bengaluru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday made it clear that students would not be allowed to wear saffron shawls or hijab in schools. "Only uniforms are allowed," he said.

Speaking to media persons after unveiling new vehicles for the State Disaster Response Force purchased at a cost of Rs 20 crore, in front of the Assembly hall on Thursday, he said there was no room for controversy in education institutions. The ideology should be broad-minded."

"Children should develop patriotic love for India, we believe that all persons, irrespective of caste and religion, are equal. Religious practices should confine to temples and mosques. Police have been instructed to look into religious organizations behind students," he said and warned of harsh action against the forces interfering with unity.

Addressing on the occasion, the home minister said a disaster response training institute would be set up in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The State Disaster Response Force Central Training Academy will be built on a 20-acre Fire Department site at Doddaballapur. A special task force is needed to manage floods, and other natural and man-made disasters.

An additional three State Disaster Response Force units will be created in Bengaluru. He said Rs 9.65 crore has been allocated for the purchase of search and rescue equipment.