Notice issued to CM’s wife,top cops in MUDA case

Bengaluru:In a fresh twist to the controversial Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, the Karnataka High Court has issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, her brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, the Director General of Police, and the Inspector of Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwara Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi passed this order while hearing multiple appeals connected to the case. The original complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has sought a CBI probe into the alleged illegal allotment of 14 MUDA plots to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife.

During the hearing, it came to light that notices had not been served to several key respondents, including Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjunaswamy, the DGP, and the Vijayanagar Inspector. The court has now ordered that notices and hand summons be served to all parties and adjourned the matter to September 4 for further hearing.

This legal battle stems from a larger controversy in which Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot had earlier granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA land scam. However, a Single Bench of the High Court stayed the Governor’s order on September 24, 2024.

Siddaramaiah subsequently challenged the stay order by filing an appeal, arguing that the prosecution sanction was politically motivated. Four appeals related to this case are currently pending before the Division Bench. The core argument by Snehamayi Krishna is that only an independent agency like the CBI can probe allegations involving the state’s top executive impartially.

This fresh round of notices has recharged the Opposition’s attack on Siddaramaiah, who is already under political pressure over allegations of misuse of power. Opposition parties have reiterated their demand for his resignation, while Congress leaders maintain that the allotments were as per norms and that the allegations are politically motivated.

The next hearing on September 4 is likely to be crucial, with the court expected to decide whether to allow the CBI to step in and whether the Governor’s prosecution sanction stays valid.

With four appeals, a high-profile political figure, and allegations of misuse of power and irregular allotments, the MUDA case remains one of Karnataka’s most closely watched legal battles this year.