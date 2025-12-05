Expensive watch row: BJP's Narayanaswamy hits back at DKS, says 'I don't do political adjustment drama'

Bengaluru: Hitting back in the escalating luxury-watch controversy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Friday said he “cannot help” if his remarks have upset Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, adding that "political adjustment drama is not my style".

Speaking to reporters at his office in Vidhana Soudha, Narayanaswamy insisted that his comments were not personal.

"If my remarks on the watch issue upset D.K. Shivakumar, what can I do? Even now, his Hublot watch is not visible. It is not in the affidavit. You have now given details of the Cartier watch to the Lokayukta. Earlier, it was not mentioned -- that too is a violation," he said.

He added that his intention was not to sensationalise the matter but to raise it responsibly.

"I've known Shivakumar since college. He is my friend. He has risen to great heights. If we had similar opportunities, we too could have grown. If you wear a hundred watches, I'll be happy as a friend. But my only question is: why was it not mentioned in the affidavit?" he said.

Narayanaswamy said Shivakumar should have shown respect to the high office he now holds.

"We are not new friends. We have been close since college. Today you are Deputy Chief Minister, and even leaders in your own party want you to become Chief Minister. I am happy for you. I’m not jealous. I don't own Cartier, Rolex or Hublot watches. I have only one Titan," he remarked.

He repeated that he had not accused Shivakumar of theft.

"Earlier, the Hublot gifted to the Chief Minister became controversial and was handed over to the government. It's now in the Vidhana Soudha museum. As per your submission to the Lokayukta, the Rolex is valued at Rs 9 lakh, one Cartier at Rs 23.90 lakh and another Cartier at Rs 12.06 lakh. In that case, where is the Hublot?” he asked.

He further noted that while Shivakumar declared a Rolex and a Hublot on page 38 of his election affidavit, the Cartier was missing in the 2018 and 2023 filings despite being worn for years.

It may be recalled that Shivakumar has publicly challenged Narayanaswamy, saying he is ready to resign immediately if any information he submitted about his watches is proven false -- and asked whether the BJP leader would resign if he is proved wrong.

"I have provided all details wherever required, including to the Lokayukta," Shivakumar said on Friday. "If I have lied, I will resign today itself. Otherwise, will he resign?" he challenged