Isuzu Motors India Announces Nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 7:46 PM IST
In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 08th - 13th December 2025 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: -

- Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up

- 10% discount on Labour*

- 5% discount on Parts*

- 5% discount on Lubes & Fluids*

- 20% Discount on Retail RSA*

- 5% on PROCARE^

- 10% on EW^^

- Free ‘REGEN’**

Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply. **For BSVI vehicles only.

^Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models. ^^ Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models that are purchased after 1st Oct 2025.

Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply.


The Winter Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Agra, Ahilyanagar, Ahmedabad, Ambikapur, Baramulla, Bareilly, Barmer, Baruch, Bathinda, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bikaner, Bilaspur, Calicut, Chatrapathi Sambhaji Nagar, Chennai, Chikkamagaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Durgapur, Ernakulam, Gandhidham, , Gurugram, Guwahati, Howrah, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Indore (2), Jaigaon, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kadapa, Kalaburagi, Karnal, Khammam, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kottayam, Kurnool, Latur, LB Nagar (Hyderabad), Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mandi, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai (Nerul & Borivali), Mundra, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nasik, Nellore, Nizamabad, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Ratnagiri, Satara, Shivamogga, Sikar, Siliguri, Solapur, Surat, Theni, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trichy, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

