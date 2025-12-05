Isuzu Motors India Announces Nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’

In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 08th - 13th December 2025 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: - - Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up - 10% discount on Labour* - 5% discount on Parts* - 5% discount on Lubes & Fluids* - 20% Discount on Retail RSA* - 5% on PROCARE^ - 10% on EW^^ - Free ‘REGEN’** Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply. **For BSVI vehicles only. ^Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models. ^^ Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models that are purchased after 1st Oct 2025. Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply.



