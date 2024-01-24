NS Boseraju’s new feature for Kodagu!

Madikeri: Brace yourself for a celestial transformation in the heart of Madikeri, often hailed as the Scotland of India! Tomorrow marks a momentous occasion as the Department of Science and Technology unveils its visionary project—a state-of-the-art sub-regional science centre and planetarium, set to adorn the landscape at an estimated cost of 12.26 crores.

In a grand ceremony, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for this groundbreaking initiative, signalling the dawn of a new era in scientific exploration. Nestled across 3 acres of enchanting Karnangeri village, Madikeri, this facility is poised to become a beacon of knowledge and wonder.

At its heart will be an impressive 8-meter dome, the epicentre of the planetarium, promising an immersive cosmic experience. Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, shared the unique advantage of Madikeri—its minimal light disturbance at night, creating an ideal haven for stargazing and planetary observations.

In an official press statement, Minister Boseraju underscored the Department's unwavering commitment to advancing science and technology, fostering scientific education, nurturing rational thinking, and kindling awareness about the mysteries of astronomy. This visionary initiative aims to sprinkle science centres and planetariums across district centres throughout the state.

Kodagu district, with its unpolluted skies and minimal light interference, stands as a celestial canvas, perfect for unveiling the wonders of the universe. Minister Boseraju drew parallels with other picturesque stargazing spots like Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, Nile Island in Andaman and Nicobar, and Matheran in Maharashtra. The sub-regional science centre and planetarium project aspire to spark curiosity in space exploration and provide students in the district with invaluable educational opportunities.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for the new facility, with few of his cabinet colleagues in presence.