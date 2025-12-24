Nuwaira Pasha highlights personalized and future-ready education at the one school

Bengaluru: Nuwaira Pasha, Director of Schools at The One School, said her more than 25 years of experience in international education has shaped a strong belief that learning must be personalized, purposeful and aligned with the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday she said with an extensive career spanning the UK, the USA and India, Nuwaira has worked across diverse education systems and cultures. She has held key responsibilities in teaching, curriculum development and school leadership, including senior positions at reputed international institutions. This global exposure, she said, has enabled her to bring best practices from across the world into Indian classrooms while remaining sensitive to local contexts.

Explaining her educational philosophy, Nuwaira emphasized that every child is unique and deserves an environment that recognises individual strengths, interests and learning styles. “Education should not be one-size-fits-all. It must prepare children not only academically, but also emotionally and socially, so they are confident and capable beyond school,” she told reporters.

At The One School, Nuwaira leads the creation of a dynamic and inclusive learning ecosystem. Under her leadership, the school’s curriculum is designed to be academically rigorous while also nurturing creativity, emotional intelligence and real-world relevance. She said equal importance is given to critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving, ensuring students are future-ready.

Nuwaira is widely recognised for her visionary leadership and hands-on approach. She works closely with teachers to empower them as facilitators of meaningful learning, encouraging innovation and continuous professional growth. “When educators feel supported and inspired, students benefit the most,” she noted.

Her long-term goal, she added, is to foster curiosity, confidence and compassion in every child. “We want our students to succeed in school, but more importantly, to thrive in life as responsible, empathetic and resilient individuals,” Nuwaira said, reiterating her commitment to holistic and forward-looking education.