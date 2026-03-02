NWKRTC to be renamed as Kittur Channamma Corporation

Belagavi: Belagavi witnessed Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurating a program for dedicating fresh buses and launching updated software systems on Saturday.

During his address at the event, he confirmed that a formal proposal to rechristen the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) as ‘Kittur Channamma Road Transport Corporation’ has already been submitted. He assured that cabinet discussions would lead to necessary approvals, enabling the official name change shortly.

As outlined in the previous budget announcement, procurement for two thousand new buses is actively progressing across the state. Out of the 700 vehicles allocated specifically to the northwestern division, authorities have now commissioned 250 buses for service.

Reddy also performed the groundbreaking for upgrading the Belagavi First Depot, a project estimated to cost around one crore Rupees.

The minister shared positive news on electrification efforts, stating that the central government has cleared 100 electric buses exclusively for Belagavi. Only the tendering process remains before deployment. He added assurances of supplying additional buses to the Belagavi district overall, with operations starting on high-demand routes to meet public needs.

Reflecting on his tenure in the transport portfolio, Reddy noted that multiple bus stands and depots came up within the NWKRTC network during that period. Since resuming the role, his department has recruited nine thousand personnel for the corporation and provided one thousand jobs on compassionate grounds.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who attended the occasion, recalled his earlier requests to the transport minister for fresh buses to bolster NWKRTC. He expressed satisfaction that the allocation of these 250 new buses fulfills a long-standing aspiration for the region. Describing Belagavi as the state’s largest district, he appealed for even greater bus provisions in the coming days to support growing requirements.