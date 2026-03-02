CM developing Amaravati as world-class capital

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to developing Amaravati into a world-class capital with all modern amenities. He expressed confidence that visible progress would be evident in the next two years and remarked that the residents of Amaravati are fortunate to witness this transformation.

Dr Pemmasani, along with MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar inaugurated newly constructed community halls at Pedaparimi and Ravela villages in Guntur district on Sunday. The buildings were constructed with the donation of Rs 4 crore from philanthropists Dr Sudnagunta Raghavendra Prasad and Kalyani Prasad. Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister recalled that he had laid the foundation stones for the halls eight to nine months ago and was pleased to inaugurate the completed structures.

MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar appreciated Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar for mobilising support and encouraging donors to fund the projects, including a dedicated community hall for BCs. JSP Tadikonda Assembly constituency coordinator Vijaya Sekhar, BJP coordinator Brahmaiah, and Khadi Board director Yadlapalli Sambasiva Rao were also present.