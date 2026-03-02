Sri Kashi Visweswara Swamy Brahmotsavams begin

Vijayawada Rural (NTR District): The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kashi Visweswara Swamy Temple at Nunna in Vijayawada Rural commenced on Sunday amid deep devotion and traditional grandeur. The 123-year-old temple witnessed a large gathering of devotees as the sacred festival began in accordance with Shaivagama traditions.

The celebrations opened with Gopuja and Ankurarpanam under the leadership of Munindra Maharaj, Peethadhipathi of Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi Peetham, in the presence of Shivacharya Guduru Gopikrishna.

Priests performed a series of rituals, including Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam, Panchagavya Prashanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Deeksha Sweekaram, Akhanda Sthapana and Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam to the presiding deity. Harathi was offered and Theertha Prasadam distributed to devotees.

Later, the deity ceremonially entered the Yagasala. The rituals were conducted under the supervision of temple committee member Angajala Shivaiah, Endowments Department Grade 1 Executive Officer S Hemalatha Devi and chief priest Dr Mamillapalli Phanikumar. Several couples participated in the sacred ceremonies, while Vedic scholars performed elaborate abhishekam to the Utsava Murtis amid chanting of hymns.

The EO and her spouse also offered silk robes to Sri Venugopala Swamy and offered special prayers. In the evening, special rituals such as Nityarchana, Shala Pravesham, Vastu Puja, Vastu Homam and Dhwajarohanam were conducted. As part of the Brahmotsavams, arrangements have been made to hold the celestialKalyanam of Sri Kashi Visweswara Swamy in an open area on Monday. Temple authorities have appealed to devotees to participate in large numbers and seek the divine blessings of the Lord.