Violin maestro KV Reddy birth anniversary celebrated

Vijayawada: The family members of late violin maestro KV Reddy organised his birth anniversary celebrations on Saturday at Sri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College, Vijayawada.

KV Reddy had served as a violin lecturer at the prestigious institution and played a pivotal role in its growth and development. He worked tirelessly towards the construction ofthe college buildings and an open-air theatre, with the support of noted philanthropist Gokaraju Gangaraju. The event was attended by eminent musicians and distinguished personalities, including veteran violinist Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Dandamudi Sumathi Ramamohan Rao, Gokaraju Ganga Raju, Ayyagari Syamasundaram, Dwaram Durga Prasad, Jyothirmayi (Principal of the Music College), Penchalaiah (Deputy Director, Cultural Department), and Dr G Samaram.

As part of the celebrations, an impressive violin concert was presented by Dwaram Durgaprasada Rao and Satyanarayana Rao, with violin support from Pavan Singh. Durgaprasada Rao rendered classical compositions including “Juladhara Su Peethaste” by Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar, Tyagaraja’s “Mrudubhashana” and “Inta Sowkhyama,” and Purandara Dasa’s “Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma.” P. Jayabhaskaraccompanied on the mridangam, while Chandrakanth provided rhythmic support on the ghatam, making the programme a memorable tribute to the maestro.