  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Students urged to embrace science and creativity on National Science Day

  • Created On:  2 March 2026 10:40 AM IST
Students urged to embrace science and creativity on National Science Day
X

Nizamabad: Marking National Science Day, Ramaarthi Gopi, with the support of Principal Sayanna, organised an essay writing competition at Shankar Bhavan Government School on the themes ‘Importance of Science’ and ‘Greatness of Education’. Dictionaries were distributed as prizes to 42 participating students.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled that renowned physicist C. V. Raman discovered the Raman Effect on 28 February 1928, a day now observed across the country as National Science Day. He highlighted the vital role of scientific research in space exploration, agricultural mechanisation and advancements in healthcare, stating that science and technology offer immense opportunities in the modern world.

He encouraged students to nurture their scientific and technological skills from an early stage and advised teachers to identify and support young talent. Several Congress leaders, including Sakinala Sivaprasad, Pramod, Jagadam Suman, Bal Reddy, Kishore, Nandakishore, Ranjith, Gurijala Harish, NSUI Kaushik and Naveen, were present at the event.

Tags

NizamabadNational Science DayC.V. RamanScience EducationStudent Essay Competition
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    AI Shockwave: Can One Claude User Outpace a Corporate Giant?

    A viral claim about Claude AI outperforming Accenture underscores how automation is rapidly reshaping consulting, coding, and enterprise work.

    AI Shockwave: Can One Claude User Outpace a Corporate Giant?
    Share it
    X