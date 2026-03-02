Students urged to embrace science and creativity on National Science Day

Nizamabad: Marking National Science Day, Ramaarthi Gopi, with the support of Principal Sayanna, organised an essay writing competition at Shankar Bhavan Government School on the themes ‘Importance of Science’ and ‘Greatness of Education’. Dictionaries were distributed as prizes to 42 participating students.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled that renowned physicist C. V. Raman discovered the Raman Effect on 28 February 1928, a day now observed across the country as National Science Day. He highlighted the vital role of scientific research in space exploration, agricultural mechanisation and advancements in healthcare, stating that science and technology offer immense opportunities in the modern world.

He encouraged students to nurture their scientific and technological skills from an early stage and advised teachers to identify and support young talent. Several Congress leaders, including Sakinala Sivaprasad, Pramod, Jagadam Suman, Bal Reddy, Kishore, Nandakishore, Ranjith, Gurijala Harish, NSUI Kaushik and Naveen, were present at the event.