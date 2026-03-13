One-rupee incentive per litre as Ugadi gift for milk producers

In a move aimed at encouraging dairy farmers and boosting milk production, the Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) has announced an additional incentive of ₹1 per litre of milk supplied by farmers. The announcement has been described as a special Ugadi gift to milk producers associated with the union.

The incentive will be provided to all milk producers who have supplied milk to the union between April 1 and March 31. Officials clarified that the benefit will be distributed without any discrimination among farmers who are members of milk producers’ cooperative societies under BAMUL.

Speaking on the decision, BAMUL president D. K. Suresh said that the union has been consistently working towards improving the financial condition of dairy farmers. In addition to BAMUL’s ₹1 incentive, the Karnataka government is already providing ₹5 per litre as incentive support to milk producers.

“We are providing the incentive without any discrimination. The state government is already giving ₹5 incentive per litre, and BAMUL has now added another ₹1 to support farmers,” he said.

According to the union’s data, BAMUL has procured nearly 59.39 crore litres of milk from farmers during the financial year. With increased procurement and better marketing strategies, the union is aiming to generate an additional turnover of around ₹500 crore this year.

Apart from incentives to farmers, the union is also taking steps to address pending dues of employees. Suresh said BAMUL needs to pay around ₹6 crore as dearness allowance to workers and staff. With the union now reaching a profit level of nearly ₹60 crore, the management has decided to clear pending payments to employees.

“We have decided to settle pending benefits to our staff. In addition, contract workers will be given a bonus of ₹5,000,” he added. The union has also focused on strengthening its market position. Measures such as preventing market leakage, improving product quality, and expanding the sale of value-added dairy products have helped improve revenue.

According to BAMUL officials, the price of ghee has been revised, while demand for cheese and other processed dairy products has increased significantly in recent months. The union is also supplying nearly two lakh litres of milk to the Delhi-based Mother Dairy every day.

Cost control measures have also been implemented within the organisation. By reducing unnecessary expenditure and improving internal management systems, BAMUL has managed to increase profitability.

The union has also made a proposal to the state government regarding the popular Ksheera Bhagya scheme. Under this initiative, BAMUL currently converts around 75,000 litres of milk into powder for supply to the scheme.

Suresh said the union has also expressed readiness to provide milk mixed with ragi malt for school nutrition programmes if the government approves the proposal.“We have requested the government to consider this idea, which could improve the nutritional value of food provided to school children,” he said.

With these initiatives, BAMUL aims to strengthen the dairy sector while ensuring stable income for farmers and better quality products for consumers.