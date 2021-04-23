'One World One Reality' to commemorate International Earth Day

Bengaluru: 'One World, One Realty', a virtual Global PropTech Summit, aimed at defining a sustainability road map for the real estate and construction industry, presented by Brigade Reap and HDFC Capital, was inaugurated on Thursday by Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and State Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan C N.

The two-day virtual summit which was inaugurated on International Earth Day will deliberate on a series of topics on innovation and technology to create a more efficient and sustainable world. The summit will address the issue of global warming, environmental concerns and emission impacts and how the real estate and construction sector can come together, globally as one to use technology and innovation for a better world.

Eminent industry leaders from the real estate, construction and infrastructure sectors including Deepak Parekh, chairman, HDFC Ltd, Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, US Green Building Council (USGBC), Vipul Roongta, MD and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, Ankur Gupta, managing partner, Head of India - Real Estate, Brookfield, and Nipun Sahani, partner, Real Assets – Apollo Global are some of the speakers at the summit.

Speaking at the inauguration, Hardip S Puri said, "The theme of Sustainable Development for the Global Summit One World One Realty is most appropriate and timely. The global housing technology challenge launched by the PM in January 2021 is an example of our commitment to sustainable development. This is a program harnessing global expertise on the use of new construction techniques, and green technologies in constructing houses in lesser time frames than those with other conventional technologies.

These light house projects, as they are called, will come up in six geoclimatic zones in the country and will pave the way to ultimately mainstream their use. I urge all participants in this summit to play an active role in propagating the use of new technologies. We are well aware of the adverse impact of climate change, therefore minimizing the carbon footprint must remain the central focus even as we urbanise. We owe this to the health of our future generations. I am confident the deliberations in the various sessions will yield positive outcomes. I also urge the construction industry in India to raise the bar when it comes to the use of green technologies in construction so that India becomes a force to reckon with".

Deepak Parekh said, "Technology has enabled developers to virtually showcase their properties and home loan providers have leveraged digital platforms to continue to serve new and existing customers. Capitalizing on technology for the real estate sector will also improve governance. This will bring in much needed transparency, accountability and improve cost efficiency.

PropTech companies can play a big role in accelerating the Government's smart city mission as well as help local level bodies and municipalities in terms of facilitating online approvals of building permits. We strongly believe that technology will play a significant role in the development of a sustainable and efficient real estate ecosystem. Sustainability must become a part of our DNA if we are to leave a better world for future generations."