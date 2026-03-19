Onion price crash hits Davanagere farmers hard

Davanagere: A sharp fall in onion prices has pushed farmers in Davanagere into distress, with many struggling to recover even transportation costs. Prices in the local market have plunged to as low as ₹6 to ₹12 per kg, leaving growers disheartened.

While good quality onions are fetching only ₹10–12 per kg, smaller varieties are being sold at ₹6–8 per kg. Farmers allege that the current prices are not even sufficient to cover basic expenses such as harvesting, packing, and transport.

Traders attribute the slump to a decline in demand triggered by global uncertainties. The ripple effects of ongoing international tensions have led to rising fuel and LPG prices, forcing several hotels and eateries to cut down operations. This has directly impacted onion consumption, further depressing prices.

Adding to the farmers’ woes, the cost of empty gunny bags has increased to ₹18–20 per piece. “We are forced to give away onions along with the bags for almost nothing,” a farmer lamented at the market yard.

Farmers from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as districts such as Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapura and Hosapete, have brought large quantities of produce, increasing supply pressure.

Local growers also expressed anger over price disparity, claiming that their produce is fetching nearly half the price of Nashik onions in the market.

With no immediate intervention in sight, farmers have urged the government to step in with support measures, including minimum support price and procurement, to prevent further losses.