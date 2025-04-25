Only Cong has developed religious places: Dy CM DKS

Bengaluru: “We have formed and are doing authorities for the development of important religious places in the state. Only the Congress government has developed religious places. Why did the previous BJP and JDS governments not do these things? We pray for the well-being of the entire community,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after having darshan of God at Male Ma-hadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar. DCM Shivakumar said, “We have newly formed Savadatti Ellamma Kshetra Development Authority, and earlier Male Mahadeshwara and Chamundi Hill Authority. If we take the history of Male Mahadeshwara Sanni-dhana, we have evidence of how it was in the past and how it is now. Our hope is that a peaceful and good atmosphere should be created when people come to the temple to pray.”

“I came here on Wednesday night to have darshan and worship Lord Mahadeshwara. Lord Mahadeshwara is a special god. He is worshipped by the poor, middle class and all classes of people. There is a tradition of worshipping by tribal people as well,” he said.

When asked about the expectations from the cabinet meeting for Chamarajanagar, he said, “The entire government has come to the district to fulfil the expectations. Earlier, it used to take 4-5 hours to travel from our village to the hill. Now the road has been developed. Every year, lakhs of people cross the Cauvery river and come to the con-stituency. To facilitate this, after the Mekedatu is completed, a flyover road will be built. A decision will be made on what work should be done in the Cauvery basin ar-ea.” “Our idea is to inform the people about the customs by holding a cabinet meeting at the Mahadeshwara hill,” he said.