Opposition mounts against Sharavathi pumped storage project

Shivamogga: Environmental groups and residents of Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts have voiced strong opposition to the proposed 2,000-MW Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, alleging that it threatens ecologically sensitive forest areas in the Western Ghats. Environmental activist Prof. B.M. Kumaraswamy said the project was being advanced by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) without a comprehensive environmental assessment, risking large-scale forest degradation.

He was speaking at a meeting convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to discuss the project’s implications. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti and led by Rashtrabhakta Balaga convener and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, with participation from representatives of various environmental organisations.

Prof. Kumaraswamy described the Western Ghats — one of the world’s recognised biodiversity hotspots — as an ecologically fragile region that serves as the origin of several major rivers in south India. He argued that development activities in such zones should be approached with caution, warning that continued ecological damage could have far-reaching consequences.

He disputed KPCL’s claim that only 54 hectares of forest land and around 16,000 trees would be affected, alleging that past projects in the Sharavathi valley had already led to significant forest loss. Referring to an environmental assessment reportedly conducted by a forest official, he said the area hosts hundreds of sensitive species, including endangered birds, and should therefore be protected.

The activist suggested that KPCL explore alternatives such as battery energy storage and non-conventional power sources instead of projects involving forest diversion. He also questioned certain mitigation measures proposed for wildlife, calling them unscientific. Meanwhile, Rashtrabhakta Balaga, in association with environmental groups, announced a protest march on February 12 from Gopi Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, urging public participation to oppose the project.