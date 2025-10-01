Opposition to caste survey originated in cabinet: BJP

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied opposing the state’s social and educational survey, asserting instead that resistance first surfaced within Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s own Cabinet.

Party leaders said Siddaramaiah is attempting to shift blame by pointing fingers at the BJP. They alleged that during Cabinet discussions, the Chief Minister himself had shown displeasure and even questioned colleagues when opposition to the caste survey was raised within his team.

“Did you not express dismay and frustration when some ministers opposed the survey? Did you not remain silent when attempts were made to portray me as casteist?” BJP leaders asked, addressing Siddaramaiah directly.

The BJP also claimed that senior Congress ministers held multiple meetings before and after Cabinet sessions, eventually deciding to postpone the survey date. It further alleged that third-party litigation on the issue originated from within Congress’s own social groups.

“Voices of opposition have come from your Cabinet itself. Yet you target the BJP to cover up divisions in your party,” BJP leaders stated.

They further accused Siddaramaiah of using the survey for political gain, saying: “This is less about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and more about Siddaramaiah Saath, Siddaramaiah Vikas. Do not create social unrest merely to extend your political warranty.”

The remarks come amid renewed debate over the caste-based survey and its political implications in Karnataka.