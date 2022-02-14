Organs Of A Brain-Dead Nurse In Karnataka Are Being Donated By Her Relatives

A 22-year-old nurse who fainted at work and was afterward declared brain dead has given new life to a few individuals by donating her organs.



Ganvi TK, a resident of Hosakoppa village in NR Pura, Chikkamagaluru district, worked in the Nirmala nursing home in Shivamogga. On February 8, about 3.30 a.m., she passed out while working the night shift. Ganvi was rushed to Nanjappa hospital, where she had worked, but was transferred to PMSSY in Bengaluru about 7.30 p.m. On February 12, she was confirmed brain dead.

As per sources, Ganvi's organs were donated by her mother, sister, and uncle. Her liver, kidneys, heart valves, and corneas were given after she was transferred to the Institute of Gastroenterology Science and Organ Transplant.

Ganvi treated and cared for people while she was alive, according to Health Minister K Sudhakar, and she donated her organs after her death.

Meanwhile, another case of donating organs comes fee days back when four victims were given a second chance at life by a Delhi Class 8 student. Lata, 19, was treated for a neurological condition at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She was transported to the hospital's emergency room after having many seizures. Due to shunt failure, she was later diagnosed with high intracranial pressure and hydrocephalus.

Complications of the Neuro-Ophthalmic System An increase in pressure inside the skull caused by a medical condition or a brain injury is diagnosed. Hydrocephalus is caused by a build-up of fluid in the cavities of the brain, which in Lata's case resulted in the shunt becoming blocked. For treatment, she had been referred to the neurosurgery department. Her condition began to deteriorate, and on February 8, physicians declared her brain stem to be damaged.