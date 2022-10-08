OLA, Uber, and Rapido, declared illegal by the Karnataka govt, asked to stop autorickshaw services

As per the latest information from official sources, the Karnataka state government has deemed app-based businesses such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido "illegal" and ordered them to stop operating within the next two days due to a violation of regulations. The authorities took action, as mentioned above, after several passenger complaints to the state government that the businesses demand a minimum of 100 as fare even when the distance is less than 2 kilometers, which is hefty to them. According to a ruling issued by the Karnataka state transport department, the auto services offered by these ride-hailing platform firms are unlawful.

The auto drivers are permitted to charge a fixed fee of Rs 30 for the first 2 km and Rs 15 per mile beyond that, in accordance with government regulations. The transport department has requested information from these businesses regarding their autorickshaw services. In accordance with the decision, only taxi services—defined as a motor vehicle with a maximum seating capacity of six people, excluding the driver—may be rendered. The recent government action has received mixed reviews from the people. A few people appreciated the recent move by the government, whereas few said it would be difficult to commute for different purposes.















