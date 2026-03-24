Our pro-people programmes will ensure Samarth’s victory: DKS

Davangere: Expressing confidence ahead of the by-election, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun will emerge victorious, backed by the state government’s pro-people programmes and the long-standing contributions of senior leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa to the region.

Speaking to the media after filing the nomination papers for the Davangere by-election along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, local Congress leaders and party candidate Samarth Mallikarjun, Shivakumar said the party had selected Samarth unanimously after consulting leaders across levels. He noted that although Samarth had pursued his education abroad, he chose to return with the aspiration of serving the people in rural areas.

Shivakumar said that Shamanur Shivashankarappa had encouraged Samarth to stay back in India and work for the people rather than pursue a career overseas. He added that the decision to field Samarth was taken after discussions with community leaders, party seniors and representatives of various sections of society.

Referring to demands from Muslim legislators seeking representation in the constituency, he said the party had examined the matter and reiterated that Congress has consistently ensured representation to the community through positions in the Legislative Council, Rajya Sabha and other key posts. He maintained that the party would continue to uphold its inclusive principles.

Welcoming BJP workers who joined the Congress on Sunday night, Shivakumar said several more are expected to switch sides in the coming days. He attributed the development to confusion within the BJP over candidate selection and said the Congress would welcome those who have faith in its ideology and leadership. Responsibility for overseeing the induction process has been entrusted to local block and district leaders as well as the district in-charge minister.

Dismissing reports of internal rifts, Shivakumar said there is no confusion within the party. While acknowledging that individuals have the right to express their aspirations in politics, he said only one seat is available and the party would resolve any concerns through dialogue. He confirmed that discussions are ongoing with a rebel candidate and other leaders to ensure unity.

On the poll plank, Shivakumar said the Congress would seek votes based on its development work, social commitment and the justice it has extended to all communities, describing these as the core principles of the party.