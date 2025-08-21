Over 1,300 children still missing as abduction cases rise in state

Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, more than 14,000 children have been kidnapped across Karnataka in the past five years, of which 1,336 remain untraced. Official data highlights that girls are disproportionately affected, raising serious concerns over child safety in the state.

According to records, child abduction cases have been steadily increasing year after year. By the end of July this year alone, 2,170 children were reported missing. Bengaluru city tops the list, followed by Davanagere, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Mysuru districts.Home Minister G. Parameshwara himself informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday about this issue. Girls are the most common among those who are kidnapped and disappeared. He informed that Bengaluru city ranks first in the number of missing children.

Between 2020 and 2024, as many as 14,878 missing cases of children were filed across Karnataka. Among them, 13,542 children were successfully traced and reunited with their families, but 1,336 still remain missing. Out of 10,792 abducted girls, 1,003 are yet to be traced, while among 4,086 missing boys, 333 remain untraced. Police have managed to arrest 634 kidnappers during this period. Investigations suggest multiple reasons behind these abductions: forcing children into child labour, pushing them into flesh trade through trafficking, being lured by online influence into elopement, organ trade rackets, and in some cases, being forced into begging.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara assured that the government is taking the issue seriously. “Over 14,000 children have been abducted in the past five years, and 634 accused have been arrested. Strong measures are being implemented to prevent child trafficking and ensure safety,” he said.

The alarming rise in child abduction cases has sparked calls for stricter enforcement, improved surveillance, and stronger coordination between police and child protection agencies to safeguard vulnerable children across Karnataka.