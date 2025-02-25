Over 1500 Staff Members Participate in Health Camp organised by Greenwood High

Bengaluru: In a move to encourage proactive health management and raise awareness about overall well-being among staff members, Greenwood High recently conducted a Health Camp at their campus. This initiative sought to provide individuals with information regarding their present health status and take preventive measures to ensure their well-being.

The three-day camp registered active participation from more than 1500 teaching, administrative, and support staff members. A series of health check-ups were conducted jointly with the associated and authorized health agency of the school, consisting of required medical tests like blood tests, analysis of urine samples, ECG, and eye and dental check-ups. The program gave valuable feedback to the staff on their health, enabling them to recognize areas of concern and take preventive measures toward a healthier tomorrow.

“At Greenwood High, we believe that a person's health can actually contribute to the well-being of his or her family and overall financial stability. With the cost of medical procedures for late-stage diseases on the rise, regular health checkups become important in maintaining a quality lifestyle. This health camp is an extension of our ongoing dedication to the well-being of our employees," said Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School.

Regular health check-ups are a key part of Greenwood High's commitment to maintaining a healthy work environment. Made possible through the support and vision of the school administration, this initiative reflects their ongoing dedication to the well-being of every member of the Greenwood High community.