Over 2 lakh patients screened at mega health camp organised by minister Sudhakar 

Chikkaballapura: The two-day, mega health camp organized on May 14 and 15 by Dr K Sudhakar Foundation at Chikkaballapur which is recognised as world record from the World Book of Records concluded on Sunday. Around two lakh people were screened and many were referred to tertiary healthcare centres for treatment. The mega health camp, 'Bruhat Arogya Tapasane and Chikitsya Mela', offered free consultation, testing, diagnosis and treatment to patients from economically weaker sections. The mela was organized by Dr K Sudhakar Foundation in association with State Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education departments in coordination with the Chikkaballapur district administration.

"Generally, health camps are conducted for a day but we planned it for two days one of which was a Sunday. Due to this, many who couldn't come on the previous day came on the second day. Also, many who would have been given blood tests could come on the second day for diagnosis and treatment," said Sudhakar.

Supporting the initiative, more than 100 renowned institutions from across southern Karnataka, including 22 private hospitals, 13 private labs, 18 medical colleges, 8 super-specialty hospitals, 15 eye hospitals, 6 Ayush institutions and 10 dental colleges participated in the event. A total of 1500 doctors, 1500 nurses, 1000 lab technicians and para medical staff took part in the camp.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh who is also party's State in-charge visited the Mela. Speaking to media persons, he said, "There are thousands of doctors and healthcare staff and lakhs of patients are getting screened receiving treatment in this camp. Such a massive visionary task is happening in such a planned way under Dr Sudhakar's leadership. He is a true visionary and the society will be benefited leaders like him."

"Such a thing can only be done by a BJP minister as others are involved in blame games. Prime Minister Modi always asks party workers to serve people and today Sudhakar has truly done this," he added.

"I haven't seen this sort of health camp anywhere in the country and such camps must be conducted in every district," Arun Singh said.

Speaking to media, Sudhakar stated that there are future plans to extend this kind of a medical camp to other districts.