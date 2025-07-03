Over 20 bonnet macaques found dead in Gundlupet

Chamarajanagar: Over 20 bonnet macaques were found dead along the roadside in Gundlupet taluk on Wednesday morning, prompting forest officials to launch an investigation on suspicion of foul play. The incident came to light around 6.30 am when Range Forest Officers (RFOs) of the Gundlupet Buffer Zone were alerted to the presence of dead monkeys along the road between Kandegala and Kodasoge, officials said.

A gunny bag was also found nearby, raising suspicion that the animals had been transported and dumped at the location, where officials later rushed to the spot and confirmed the deaths of over 20 monkeys. In a statement, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said two monkeys were found alive but in a weak condition. They were shifted to the Animal Husbandry Department in Gundlupet for treatment, and veterinarians are monitoring their recovery.

The Forest Department has involved the Assistant Conservator of Forests of the Gundlupet sub-division and deployed the Melukamanahalli sniffer dog squad to assist the investigation. CCTV footage from nearby farms along the Kandegala–Kodasoge stretch was examined, but no leads have emerged so far regarding the culprits or the origin of the monkeys, the statement added. Senior forest officials inspected the site, and a post-mortem examination has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death.

"A wildlife offence case has been registered at the Gundlupet Buffer Zone Range Office, and a special investigation team has been formed to identify those responsible," the statement said. The incident comes close on the heels of the poisoning deaths of a tigress and her four cubs in the district. The Minister's office has assured strict action against those responsible once identified.