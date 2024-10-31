Over 40 nationalities come together to celebrate Diwali

Bengaluru: Over 40 nationalities from Canadian International School, Bangalore, brought the school’s auditorium to life with a truly sparkling display for the Festival of Lights. The community celebrated an Umang Bhari Diwali — a fitting theme to describe the vibrant performances that took place today.

This year, CIS put together an artistic embodiment of our rich Indian heritage with performances that effortlessly blended modern Bollywood with the warmth of Indian tradition. The result was a beautiful harmony of diverse cultures across varied age groups.

“It is truly inspiring to see our community unite with such enthusiasm to not just celebrate Diwali, but to also rejoice in the unity that arises from celebrating our differences,” commented Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore.

Archna Jha, HoD English shared, “Diwali is the only festival that spans two yuga or ages in time, that together symbolise joy, hope, abundance and prosperity. These are also the values and sentiments that we celebrate here at CIS with our community of over 40 nationalities coming together to not only respect the diversity of the school, but also celebrate the message it promotes.” The celebration was a treat for all attendees and a wonderful bonding opportunity for the community who spent weeks prior to the event choreographing and rehearsing their routines.

Devyani, a grade 5 student, shared her love for Diwali at CIS saying, “Today I feel proud to be on stage singing with my peers. It’s really nice to see so many cultures perform because it’s opening my knowledge about the practices of different cultures.” “I love that during Diwali at school we get to wear colourful clothes, dance for our parents and eat yummy sweets,” said Sumaiyyah, a grade 4 student.